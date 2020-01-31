Acclaimed actresses Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan are expected to set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the fifth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to media reports, the two women will be part of a ceremony that will also feature several other showbiz stars including Arif Lohar, Ali Azmat, Haroon and Asim Azhar, who recently sung the official anthem of PSL 5.

Though the anthem named – Tayyar Hain – has failed to impress a vast majority of cricket fans across the country, the four men are expected to give a live performance on it in the opening ceremony prior to the season-opening game in Karachi on February 20.

After the ceremony, two-time champions Islamabad United will take on reigning champions Quetta Gladiators to formally kick-off the tournament.

This is the first time that Pakistan will host the entire season of its topflight T20 league. The previous seasons of the competition were held mainly in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi due to foreign players’ reluctance to visit Pakistan because of security concerns.

A total of six teams will play 30 games against each other in a double round-robin format in four cities before the knockout phase.

The final of the tournament will be played on March 22 in Lahore.