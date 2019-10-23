Aiming to seal a berth in the summit clash, Baluchistan and Southern Punjab will go head to head in the second semifinal of the National T20 Cup at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday.

Baluchistan finished the league phase at second position with six points and a win-loss tally of 3-2 from five games. They suffered a thrashing seven-wicket loss at the hands of Northern in their last league game on Tuesday.

Watch Baluchistan Vs Southern Punjab Live Streaming Here

After being put to bat, Baluchistan managed 155-8, thanks largely to a fighting 77* off 51 balls from Hussain Tallat. Northern, in reply, rode on the half-centuries from Ali Imran and Rohil Nazir to chase down the modest target in 17 overs.

Southern Punjab, meanwhile, finished the league phase in the third position with five points. They beat Sindh comprehensively by 34 runs in their last pool game.

Baluchistan had beaten Southern Punjab by seven wickets in a last-over thriller when they two sides met in the league phase.

In the first semifinal, Northern will lock horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier today. The final of the tournament will be played on Tuesday.

Squads (From)

Southern Punjab:

Shan Masood (captain), Sami Aslam, Saif Badar, Amir Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz, Zahid Mahmood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rahat Ali, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asf, Umer Siddique

Balochistan:

Haris Sohail (captain), Imran Farhat, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Imran Butt, Mohammad Talha, Shahbaz Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Bismillah Khan (wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Umar Gul, Yasir Shah, Taimur Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Akif Javed, Ali Shafiq