Setting the sights on the trophy, Northern and Baluchistan will lock horns in the final of the National T20 Cup at Iqbal Stadium on Thursday.

Northern sealed a berth in the summit clash with a nerve-wracking three-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

Asked to bat, Northern lost wickets at regular intervals and finished at 148-9. Umar Amin top-scored for them with a 33-ball 43 while Asif Ali hit a quick-fire 28 off 16 balls.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa looked comfortable in modest chase thanks to the knocks from Iftikhar Ahmed (53 off 45) and Fakhar Zaman (39 off 31), but the game dramatically changed in favor of Northern in the last moments.

Seamer Haris Rauf successfully defended eight runs in the final over after dismissing Musadiq Ahmed and Zohaib Khan in the first two deliveries.

Northern had ended the league phase as table toppers after winning four of their five matches.

Baluchistan, on the other hand, beat Southern Punjab by three wickets in a last-ball thriller in the second semifinal to reach the final.

Hussain Talat top-scored with 42 off 29 while Awais Zia and Amad Butt made 31 off 26 and 29* off 14 respectively as Baluchistan chased down a daunting total of 174.

With 18 needed off the final over, Amad struck Umair Asif for two fours and two sixes to take his side past target.

Baluchistan had ended the league stage in the second position after winning three of their five games.

It will be the second meeting between Baluchistan and Northern in three days.

Northern had beat Baluchistan comprehensively by seven wickets in their final game of league phase on Tuesday.

Squads:

Northern:

Imad Wasim (captain), Umar Amin, Zaid Alam, Asif Ali, Ali Imran, Naveed Malik, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Akhtar, Musa Khan, Hammad Azam, Haider Ali, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Rohail Nazir

Balochistan:

Haris Sohail (captain), Awais Zia, Imran Butt, Mohammad Talha, Imran Farhat, Amad Butt, Shahbaz Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Imam-ul-Haq, Akif Javed, Ali Shafiq, Hussain Talat, Umar Gul, Yasir Shah, Bismillah Khan (wicketkeeper), Taimur Khan