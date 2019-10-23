Northern will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first semifinal of the National T20 Cup at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Northern finished the league stage as table leaders after winning four of their five games. They will head into the knockout clash on the back of a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Balochistan in their last pool match on Tuesday.

Having restricted Balochistan to 155-8, Northern rode on Ali Imran’s unbeaten 37-ball 65 and a majestic 46-ball 56* from Rohil Nazir to chase down the target with three overs to spare.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, ended the league phase in the fourth position with four points. They booked a place in the final four with a narrow seven-wicket win over Central Punjab in their last league game yesterday.

Fakhar Zaman struck a brisk unbeaten 54-ball 82 while Khushdil Shah made 46* off 26 balls to help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chase down 178 in the final over.

Khushdil, who has recently earned his maiden call-up to the national team for the forthcoming T20 series in Australia, smashed two successive sixes off Fahim Ashraf to take his team beyond the target.

The second semifinal will be played between Southern Punjab and Balochistan later today.

The final of the competition is scheduled for Thursday.

Squads (From)

Northern:

Imad Wasim (captain), Umar Amin Ali Imran, Naveed Malik, Zaid Alam, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Akhtar, Musa Khan,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Shinwari, Umer Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Musaddiq Ahmed, Imran Khan Junior, Irfanullah Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Israrullah, Junaid Khan, Adil Amin, Mohammad Ilyas, Zohaib Khan, Mohammad Mohsin