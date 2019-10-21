Sindh and Southern Punjab will be both looking to seal a semi-final berth when they go head to head in their last pool game of National T20 Cup 2019 at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Monday.

Sindh are placed third in the points table after bagging four points from as many games. They secured a narrow three-wicket win against Central Punjab in their tournament-opener before being beaten by Balochistan by 52 runs.

Watch Southern Punjab Vs Sindh Live Streaming Here

They beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs in their next game and were thrashed by Northern by 66 runs last time out.

Southern Punjab, meanwhile, are placed fourth after managing three points from their first four games. Their began their journey in the tournament with a five-wicket loss to Northern before securing a four-wicket win against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a last-over thriller. In their next game, they were beaten comprehensively by Balochistan by seven wickets.

Their fourth pool game against Central Punjab was washed out.

In the other game today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Central Punjab. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already been eliminated from the competition after managing just two points from their first four games.

Central Punjab, are placed fifth with three points, will have to win their last game with a convincing margin in a bid to make it into final four.

The last pool game of the competition will be played between table-leaders Northern and second-placed Balochistan on Tuesday. The semifinals will be played on Wednesday.

Squads (From):

Sindh:

Asad Shafiq (Captain), Abid Ali, Sohail Khan, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Waleed Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Saad Ali, Omair Bin Yousuf, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza

Southern Punjab:

Shan Masood (captain), Wahab Riaz, Sami Aslam, Mohammad Hafeez, Amir Yamin, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Irfan, Sohaib Maqsood, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Mohammad Irfan, Umaid Asf, Umer Siddique