Both Southern Punjab and Sindh be aiming to seal a berth in the semifinal when they lock horn in their final league match of the National T20 Cup at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Monday.

Watch Southern Punjab Vs Sindh Live Streaming Here

Sindh are sitting at the third position in the table with four points with a win-loss 2-2 from their first four games. They began their tournament with a hard-fought three-wicket win against Central Punjab before losing to Balochistan comprehensively by 52 runs.

They bounced back to register a narrow 8-run win against KPK and suffered a thrashing 66-run loss at the hands of Northern in their most recent outing.

Southern Punjab, on the other hand, are following Sindh on the table with three points from four matches. Their sole win in the competition come against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, amidst defeats to Balochistan and Northern.

Their last league game against Central Punjab was abandoned due to rain.

In the second game on Monday, Central Punjab will take on bottom-placed KPK. Table-leaders Northern will meet second-placed Balochistan in the event’s final pool game on Tuesday.

The semifinals of the tournament will be played on October 23, while the final is scheduled on October 24.

Squads (From):

Southern Punjab:

Shan Masood (captain), Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Sami Aslam, Wahab Riaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Hafeez, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asf, Umer Siddique, Amir Yamin

Sindh:

Asad Shafiq (Captain), Abid Ali, Ahsan Ali, Sohail Khan, Waleed Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Manzoor, Omair Bin Yousuf, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Saad Ali