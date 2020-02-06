The National Testing Service (NTS) has announced new vacancies for Public Sector Department.

The testing service, though an advertisement appeared in the country’s leading newspapers on Tuesday, has sought applications from aspiring candidates from across Pakistan for multiple positions, including Deputy Executive Director and Assistant Executive Director.

The testing service has directed eligible candidates to fill the online job application form at www.nts.com.pk, take a print of it, and send it to its headquarter along with his/her CV, a passport size picture, photocopies of the academic certificate as well as domicile certificate.

Applications that are incomplete, those lacking required documents, and those submitted after the due date won’t be taken into consideration, the advertisement states.

The employees of government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and corporations aspiring to apply for the positions have been directed to submit their applications through their respective departments.

They have been further told that in case of their appointment, they will have to resign from their current position or take retirement from their department.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be invited for test and interviews, and no TADA will be admissible. The appointment of the suitable candidates will be made purely on merit basis, NTS further states.