The eagerly-awaited official anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 was released in a star-studded ceremony in Lahore on Tuesday night.

The song, titled ‘Tayyar Hain,’ is a joint production of famous folk singer Arif Lohar, renowned pop singer Ali Azmat, pop artist Asim Azhar and former Awaz singer Haroon Rasheed.

Veteran musician Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan has produced the tune while its video has been directed by Kamal Khan of Lal Kabootar.

Star cricketers Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Ahmed Shehzad, and Hassan Ali and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ahsan Mani were among those who attended the ceremony.

“Tayyar Hain”



& this is how our cricket mela begins with the sound of #HBLPSLV anthem



#TayyarHain 🔊



Full Video: https://t.co/6tlftyjJdX pic.twitter.com/HMU0OFi48J — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 28, 2020

This is the first time that the T20 league will be held completely in Pakistan. The previous seasons of the league were staged largely in the United Arab Emirates due to security reasons.

The official anthem of PSL 4, named Khel Deewano Ka, featured Fawad Khan and rapper Young Desi.

Acclaimed singer Ali Zafar had sung the official songs for the first three seasons of the event.

Zafar’s AB Khel Jamy Ga, which he sang for PSL 2, remains to be the most popular among all PSL songs.

The fifth season of PSL will begin on February 20 with a match between reigning champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time title winners Islamabad United in Karachi.