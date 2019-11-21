Australian pacers put up a disciplined bowling show to help their side claim the honors of the first day of the opening Test against Pakistan at Brisbane’s Gabba Stadium.

Mitchell Starc finished with 4-52 while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood returned the figures of 3-52 and 2-46 respectively as the visitors were skittled out for 240 despite a 75-run opening stand after they won the toss and opted to bat.

Asad Shafiq played a fighting knock of 76 and put on 49 runs with Mohammad Rizwan (37) and 84 runs with Yasir Shah (26) to help the visitors recover after they were reduced to 94-5.

Newly-appointed skipper Azhar Ali (39) and Shan Masood got the visitors off to an ultra-cautious start as they crawled to 57-0 at lunch.

Australia fought back with quick wickets early in the second session, with Cummins triggering the collapse by edging Masood to Steven Smith in the second slip.

Hazlewood struck in the next over to dismiss Azhar, with Joe Burns taking a brilliant catch in the first slip.

Starc edged Haris Sohail (1) behind the stumps to Tim Paine midway through the post-lunch session to peg Pakistan back further. Babar Azam (1) failed to carry on his promising limited-over form in the longer format and holed out to Burns in slips while attempting a lavish shot off a loose delivery from Hazlewood.

Nathan Lyon further extended Pakistan’s misery by accounting for Iftikhar Ahmed (1), caught easily by Marnus Labuschagna at short-leg. This time, Shafiq found a supportive ally in Rizwan as batted watchfully to take the visitors to 143-5 before the wicketkeeper-batsman was caught behind the stumps off Cummins.

Starc dismissed Yasir and Shaheen Shah Afridi (1) off successive deliveries and later accounted for Naseem Shah to wrap up Pakistan’s innings.

Shafiq’s hit seven boundaries in his fighting knock before being bowled out by Cummins.