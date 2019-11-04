Having been saved by rain from a likely loss in the opening T20I in Sydney, Pakistan will be aiming to put up a better show when they on Australia in the second game of the three-match series in Canberra on Tuesday.

In a match that was curtailed to 15 overs per side, Australia raced to 41-0 after 3.1 overs in hunt of a revised 119-run target thanks to a whirlwind 16-ball 37* from Aaron Finch before the rain returned to force abandonment of the game.

Earlier, skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 59* off 38 balls while Mohammad Rizwan made 31 off 33 balls as the tourists recovered after losing two early wickets to reach 107-5 in 15 overs before rain interrupted for the second time to shorten their innings.

The result means Pakistan will retain their world no.1 T20I side status for the time being even if they lose the series. Their top position came under threat after they lost six of their seven games in the format this year. Australia, who swept their preceding T20I series against Sri Lanka 3-0 last week, needed a whitewash of Pakistan as well to replace them at the helm of the ICC standings.

Pakistan are expected to make two changes in their line-up for Tuesday’s game. Lanky pacer Mohammad Irfan, who leaked 31 runs in just two overs in the weekend clash, is likely to be dropped and replaced either by Mohammad Hasnain or uncapped Mohammad Musa.

Imam-ul-Haq will be in line to replace Fakhar Zaman, who was dismissed for a duck in the first match.

Australia, meanwhile, are likely to go up with the same combination that played the Sydney game.

The third and final T20I will be played in Perth on Friday. The two sides will then play two Tests.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain/Mohammad Musa

Australia:

Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steven Smith, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar