Pakistan have decided to bat after winning the toss in the second T20 international against Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Both teams have named unchanged XIs.

The first game in Sydney was abandoned due to persistent rain. Pakistan had managed 107-5 in a 15-over match after being put to bat thanks to a 38-ball 59 from their skipper Babar Azam. In reply, hit an unbeaten 37 off 18 balls to drive the hosts to 41-0 in 3.1 overs before the match was called off due to the return of showers.

Pakistan hold an edge over Australia in the head-to-head record in T20Is, having emerged victorious in 12 of the 21 bilateral games played so far. The men in green had secured a 3-0 win over Australia in their last bilateral T20I series in the United Arab Emirates in October-November last year.

Pakistan haven’t beaten Australia in an international series on their soil since February 2002, when a Waqar Younis-led side a three-match one-day international series 2-1.

Tuesday’s game is likely to be a high-scoring affair because of the short boundaries of Manuka Oval, which is hosting its first-ever T20I

Perth will host the third and series-deciding T20 on Friday. The two sides will then head to Brisbane, where they’ll start their two-Test series from November 21.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Irfan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan

Australia

Aaron Finch (captain), Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, David Warner, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc,