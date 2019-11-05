Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the second of three T20 internationals at Manuka Oval Stadium on Tuesday.

The first T20I in Sydney was abandoned due to rain with Australia reaching 41-0 in 3.1 overs in hunt of a 119-run target in a 15-over match thanks to a brisk 16-ball 37* from skipper Aaron Finch.

Watch Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live on PTV Sports



Earlier, recently-appointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam also played a majestic knock of 59* off 38 balls while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan hit an impressive 33-ball 31 to take their side to 107-5 in 15 overs before showers arrived to halt the play for the second time.

The result extended Pakistan’s winless streak in the T20Is to eight games. They were outplayed by a second-string Sri Lankan team in Lahore month and slumped to a 3-0 loss.

The two players likely to be dropped of Pakistan’s XI for Canberra clash are opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and paceman Mohammad Irfan.

Fakhar fell to Mitchell Starc for a duck in Sydney and will most probably make way for Imam ul Haq.

Uncapped Mohammad Musa will be in line to replace Irfan, who went on to leak 31 runs in two overs while representing Pakistan for the first time in more than three years on Sunday.

Australia played the same XI that beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 whitewash earlier last week in Sydney, and it is highly unlikely that they will tinker with their combination.

The third and series-deciding T20I will be played on Friday in Perth. The two-Test series between the sides will begin in Brisbane on November 21.

Possible XIs:

Australia:

Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (Captain), Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Pakistan

Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq