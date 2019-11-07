Australia will be looking to make it 2-0 while Pakistan 1-1 when the two sides meet in the third and final T20 international in Perth on Friday.

After the series-opener in Sydney was washed out, the hosts went on to register a thumping seven-wicket win in the second game in Canberra on Tuesday to claim 1-0 lead in the series.

Steven Smith hit a brisk 80 off 51 balls to help his side chase down a modest 151-run target in the penultimate over.

Earlier, Pakistan rode on the half-centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed (62 off 34) and skipper Babar Azam (50 off 38) to post 150-6 after electing to bat first.

Pakistan are expected to make at least three changes in their line-up for the final game.

Struggling left-arm opener Fakhar Zaman, who has managed just 85 runs in his last 10 T20I games, is likely to be left out and replaced with Imam-ul-Haq.

The much-anticipated debut of opener Khushdil Shah is also on the cards as the batsman is reportedly set to replace underperforming Asif Ali, who was dismissed for 4 and 11 respectively, in the first two matches.

The visitors are also reportedly considering to bring in uncapped pacer Mohammad Musa, which means either Mohammad Irfan or Wahab Riaz will have to sit out.

Australia, meanwhile, have rested Pat Cummins for the final game to let the pacer focus on preparing for the opening Test of the summer season against Pakistan in Brisbane. Sean Abbott and Billy Stanlake will be in contention to fill the vacant slot.

This will be the 22nd bilateral T20I game between the two sides, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head record 12-8.

Australia haven’t lost a series to Pakistan in any format on their backyard since February 2002, when they were beaten in a three-match ODI series.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Musa

Australia:

Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott.