Setting the sights on a series-clinching win, Australia will take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I in The Perth Stadium on Friday.

After rain thwarted their bid to secure what appeared to be a comfortable win in the first match in Sydney, the hosts emerged triumphant by seven wickets in the next game in Canberra to grab a 1-0 in the series.

Watch Pak vs Aus 3rd T20I Live on PTV Sports

Australia looked a dominant force in all departments. They put up a disciplined bowling show to restrict the visitors to 150-6 before Steven Smith steered them past target in the penultimate over with a brisk 80* off 51 balls.

The hosts have rested Pat Cummins for Friday’s game in the wake of the forthcoming Test season, and probability is high that he will be replaced by Sean Abbott, who had last played an international match in 2014. They might stick with their winning XI otherwise.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will have to come up with an improved show with both bat and ball in a bid to level the series.

Skipper Babar Azam, currently the world no. 1 T20I batsman, continued his fine form with back-to-back half-centuries in the first two games. However, he failed to get ample support from the top-order batsmen like Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail.

Iftikhar Ahmed is only other Pakistan batsman to shine in the series so far, having struck a brisk unbeaten 62 off 34 balls in Canberra.

To strengthen the top-order, the visitors are likely to bring in Imam ul Haq and Khushdil Shah at the expense of Fakhar and Asif Ali, respectively.

In the bowling department, pace duo Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz, and Shadab Khan have all failed to frustrate the opponent batsmen. The visitors could drop Irfan on Friday to hand 19-year-old seamer Muhammad Musa his maiden international cap.

The two-Test series between the teams will start in Brisbane from November 21.