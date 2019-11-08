Having been outplayed a dominant Australia in the second T20 international, Pakistan will be looking for a series-leveling win when two teams meet and final game in Perth on Friday.

The tourists, who narrowly missed a certain defeat due to rain in the opening match in Sydney, suffered a seven-wicket crushing in Canberra on Tuesday. The defeat further extended their miserable run in T20Is, in which they have lost seven of their nine games this year.

Skipper Babar Azam played yet another classic knock in Canberra, scoring 50 off 38 balls to record his second fifty of the series. Iftikhar Ahmed hit a flamboyant 34-ball 62 balls to help Pakistan post 150-6.

Australia eased past the target in the 19th over, thanks largely to Steven Smith’s quick-fire 80* off 51.

The tourists are likely to make three changes in their combination for the Perth contest. Middle-order batsman Asif Ali will be most probably dropped following a string of below-par performances and replaced with uncapped Khushdil Shah, who impressed the national selectors with his promising batting display in the National T20 Cup last month.

Seamer Muhammad Musa will be also in line to earn his maiden international cap, with Mohammad Irfan being likeliest to make the way.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq is also likely to feature for the first time in the series by replacing Fakhar Zaman, who could be left out after managing just 85 runs in his 10 T20I appearances.

Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to make it 2-0 after the abandonment of the series-opener shattered their dreams of securing a whitewash to replace Pakistan as world no.1 T20 team.

There will be one change in Australia’s combination for sure in the final game. Fast bowler Pat Cummins has been rested and will be most probably replaced by Sean Abbott, who hasn’t played any international cricket since 2014.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Imam ul Haq, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Musa, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Sohail, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Australia:

Aaron Finch (Captain), Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Ashton Turner, Ben McDermott, David Warner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Steven Smith