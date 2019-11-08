Having secured a thumping seven-wicket win in the second T20I, Australia will be looking to seal the series when they take on Pakistan in Perth in the third and last game on Friday.

After narrowly missing out a win in the first game in Sydney, the hosts put up yet another dominant show in Canberra on Tuesday, restricting the visitors to 150-6 and easing past the target in the 19th over. Steven Smith was the catalyst of the hosts’ win with his 80* off 51 balls.

Watch Pak vs Aus 3rd T20I Live on PTV Sports

Australia are unlikely to tinker much with their winning combination for the series-decider; however, there will be one change for sure. They have rested pacer Pat Cummins, which could pave the way for Sean Abbott to play his first international game in five years.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be hoping to put up a better show in Perth to make it 1-1. Seven defeats in nine T20Is this year have already pushed them on the verge of losing their world no.1 status, and another loss will further loosen their grip over the crown.

Skipper Babar Azam has looked impressive in the series so far, notching up half-centuries in both games. Iftikhar Ahmed struck an unbeaten 38-ball 62 the second game to justify his selection, however, the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali have failed to fire and are likely to lose their place in the XI for the final T20.

Zaman was dismissed for a duck in Sydney and made 2 in Canberra, and probability is high that Imam-ul-Haq will come in to replace him. Flamboyant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsman Khushdil Shah could replace Asif Ali, who has made just 15 runs in the first two games.

A change is expected in the bowling department as well, with Muhammad Musa being in line to make his Pakistan debut. If the promising Islamabad United seamer is included, either Wahab Riaz or Muhammad Irfan will have to sit out.

Probable XIs:

Australia:

Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Alex Carey

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan