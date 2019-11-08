Australia skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final T20I in Perth.

The hosts have made two changes in their XI, with Sean Abbott and Billy Stanlake coming in for Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa respectively.

Pacer Cummins had been rested for the game in the wake of Australia’s five-Test winter season, starting from November 21 in Brisbane against Pakistan.

Watch Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20 international Live on PTV Sports

The tourists, on the other hand, have made four changes in their line-up for the game after being beaten comprehensively by seven wickets in the second T20I in Canberra to go down 1-0 in the series.

Imam-ul-Haq has come in to replace Fakhar Zaman, whose omission was on the cards after a string of poor performances.

Khushdil Shah is set to make his highly-anticipated international debut after replacing Asif Ali, who made just 15 runs in the first two games.

Muhammad Musa has also been handed his maiden international cap as the 19-year-old pacer has replaced Muhammad Irfan, who failed to demonstrate his hallmark pace upon his return to the international cricket after three years and was expensive in both games.

Muhammad Hasnain will also feature Pakistan for the first time in the series as Wahab Riaz has also been left out.

The series-opener in Sydney was washed out due to rain, saving a hosts from what appeared to be a certain loss.

This is the first-ever T20I between Australia and Pakistan in Perth.

The two begin will kick-off their two-Test series in Brisbane on November 21.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Musa, Imam Ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed

Australia:

Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, David Warner, Billy Stanlake, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk),