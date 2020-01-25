Having secured a narrow win in the opening game, Pakistan will be looking for a series-clinching win when they take on Bangladesh in the second T20 international at Gaddafi Stadium in on Saturday.

The hosts ended their six-game losing streak in T20Is with a three-wicket win on Friday. Shoaib Malik, featuring the national T20I side for the first time in more than one year, hit a majestic half-century to help Pakistan chase down 142 with three balls to spare.

Earlier, the visitors were restricted to 141-5 by a disciplined Pakistani bowling attack after they opted to bat first.

Result: Pakistan won by nine wickets

Mohammad Naim (43) and Tamim Iqbal (39) delivered Bangladesh a solid 71-run stand; however, after the latter’s run-out in the 11th over, they failed to sustain momentum. Liton Das (12) fell in a similar fashion two overs later thanks to a brilliant direct through from off-spinner Shadab Khan, who also dismissed Naim in on the next ball.

Debutant seamer Haris Rauf bowled out Atif Hossain (9) in the 18th over to claim his maiden international wicket. Soumya Sarkar (7) was clean bowled by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the next over.

Skipper Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 19.

Pakistan’s chase began on a shaky note with paceman Shafiul Islam edging skipper Babar Azam behind the stumps to Das off the second balls of the innings.

Mohammad Hafeez (17) failed to play a big knock upon his return to the T20I side after nearly 14 months and holed out to Aminul Islam at short extra cover off pacer Mustafizul Rehman in the sixth over.

The dismissal of debutant opener Ahsan Ali (36) in the 12th over left the hosts three down at 81.

Malik (58 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (16) combined for a 36-run fourth-wicket stand to steady the chase, however, the fall of Iftikhar and Imad in quick succession took the game into the final over.

The third and last T20I will be played at the same venue on Monday.

Squads (From):

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Ahsan Ali, Imad Wasim, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan,

Bangladesh:

Mahmudullah (Captain), Al-Amin Hossain, Litton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain, Moammad Naim, Hasan Mahmud, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain, Shafiul Islam