Having beaten Bangladesh narrowly in the opening game, Pakistan will be aiming to secure their first T20I series victory in nearly one year when the two sides meet again at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan, who have lost their four T20I series, went on to register a five-wicket win Friday’s series-opener to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. A victory on the weekend clash will boost their hopes of completing a whitewash, which they need to retain their world no.1 T20 side status.

Result: Pakistan won by 9 wickets

Shoaib Malik, surviving two dropped catches, notched up a watchful half-century in his comeback game as Pakistan chased a target of 142 in 19.3 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh failed to pile up a big total despite a 71-run stand between the openers Mohammad Naim (43) and Tamim Iqbal (39).

Despite winning the opening game, Pakistan will yet have concerns about their batting department. Skipper Babar Azam has managed only 43 runs in his last four innings and will hope to rediscover his form.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back to level the series. Despite the loss, they are unlikely to tinker much with their XI. The only change expected is the replacement of Mohammad Mithun with Mehadi Hassan.

The hosts, meanwhile, have no reason to temper with their winning XI.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Ahsan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bangladesh:

Mahmudullah (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Aminul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (wk), Mehadi Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Shafiul Islam