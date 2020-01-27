Having sealed their first T20I series win in more than a year, Pakistan will be looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash when they meet Bangladesh in the third and final game on Monday.

A day after securing a narrow three-wicket win to end their six-match losing streak in the format, the hosts strolled to a comprehensive nine-wicket in the second game on Saturday. It was their first series T20I after four losses in a row.

Match Abandoned Due to Rain

Skipper Babar Azam rediscovered his T20I form with an unbeaten half-century. Mohammad Hafeez also struck an unbeaten fifty as Pakistan chased down a modest 137-run target with more than three overs to spare.

Earlier, Pakistani bowlers produced yet another disciplined show to 136-6 after visiting skipper Mahmudullah elected to bat after for winning the toss for the second successive day.

Barring opener Tamim Iqbal (65), no other visiting batsman was able to deny an electrifying pace attack.

Bangladesh’s trouble began early in the innings as Mohammad Naim was caught behind the stumps by Mohammad Rizwan off paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi in the second over.

Mahedi Hasan fell to pacer Mohammad Hasnain (9) in the fourth over. The dismissal of Liton Das off spinner Shadab Khan left the visitors reeling at 41-3 before Tamim, and Atif Hossain (21) steadied the innings with a 47-run stand.

The partnership ended when Hossain tossed a straight catch to Haris Rauf at third-man off Hasnain.

Tamim’s hit seven boundaries and a six his fighting knock before being dismissed in the18th over.

Pakistan started their chase on a poor note yet again as Ahsan Ali was dismissed by paceman Shafiul Islam for a duck. Babar (66) and Hafeez (67) then took charge of the chase and played classic strokes all over the park.

Babar hit seven boundaries and a six in his 44-ball knock while Hafeez’s 49-ball knock was laced with nine fours and a six.

Despite clinching the series, Pakistan are unlikely to tinker much with winning combination for the final game given that they need to complete a 3-0 whitewash to retain their top position in ICC T20 ranking. The only change expected in their line-up is the replacement of all-rounder Imad Wasim with uncapped Amad Butt.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are likely to make at least two changes in their XI. There is a strong chance that fast bowler Rubel Hossain will come in to replace Shafiul Islam. Seamer Hasan Mahmud is also in line to earn his maiden international cap, with Al-Amin Hasan making the way.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan:

Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Bangladesh:

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Aminul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Al- Hasan Mahmud, Mahmudullah (capt), Mustafizur Rahman