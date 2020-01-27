Having clinched the series, a dominant Pakistan will be looking to make it 3-0 to retain their status of world no.1 T20 side when they meet Bangladesh in the third and final game on Monday.

Following a hard-fought three-wicket win in the series-opener on Friday, the hosts went on to register a comprehensive nine-wicket win on Saturday to claim their first series in more than a year.

Match Abandoned Due to Rain

A victory in the final game will help them retain their top position in ICC T20 ranking, which came under threat after they lost eight of their nine completed shortest-format games last year. Their inability to secure a whitewash will see Australia leapfrogging them to move to top.

Pakistan outplayed the visitors in all departments on Friday, restricting them to 136-6 thanks to yet another disciplined bowling show and racing to the modest target with 20 balls to spare.

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez both cracked unbeaten half-centuries to keep Pakistan’s chase on the track throughout the game after opener Ahsan Ali departed cheaply.

They are expected to award international debut to all-rounder Amad Wasim in the final game, which means Imad Wasim will have to sit out. The long-awaited T20I debut of leg-spinner Usman Qadir is also on the cards, with Haris Rauf being the likeliest to make the way.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will have put up an improved show in all departments to avoid a clean sweep and put an end to their four-game losing streak in the format.

The form of their middle-order batsman will be a big concern for the visiting side. Tamim Iqbal is the only batsman to demonstrate resistance against Pakistani bowlers in the series so far, and the likes of Mahedi Hasan, Liton Das, and Soumya Sarkar will be under pressure to deliver in the last game.

Their bowling attack has also looked toothless thus far, and to bolster it, they could bring in pacer Rubel Hossain at the expense of Shafiul Islam. Another change in their line-up could be the replacement of Al-Amin Hossain with 20-year-old medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan

Babar Azam (Captain), Ahsan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir

Bangladesh:

Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Liton Das (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud