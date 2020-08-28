Both Pakistan and England will be looking for a victorious start when they lock horns in the first of three T20 internationals in Manchester on Friday.

Having achieved the top rank in the ICC World T20 Ranking early in 2018, Pakistan lost the position to Australia in May after losing four series in a row, including a 3-0 whitewash at home at the hands of an inexperienced Sri Lanka in October last year.

Batting woes continued to haunt Pakistan as they failed to pass 150-mark in the last seven T20s.

Watch Pakistan vs England Live Score at PTV Sports

Against England, Pakistan are expected to award debut to 19-year-old Haider Ali, who made his way into the national side after showing a series of strong performances in this year’s Pakistan Super League.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed will also be in line to make his first appearance in a year after losing both captaincy and his spot in the side after Pakistan’s early exit from World Cup 2019,

England, on the other hand, will be looking to register on their sixth straight T20 win.

The two sides last met in a one-off T20I in May last year at Cardiff, where a blistering 29-ball 57from Eoin Morgan helped England overhaul Pakistan’s total of 173/6.

The second T20 will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Possible XIs:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir,

England

Eoin Morgan (Captain), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk) Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Dawid Willey, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood