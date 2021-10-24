Pak vs Ind T20 World Cup 2021: Live Score, Match Updates & PTV Sports Streaming

Pakistan and India will be looking for a successful start of their World T20 campaign when they lock horns at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The men in blue will head into the contest as strong favorites after being adapted to the conditions of the UAE with the Indian Premier League, which ended earlier this week.

Pakistan’s preparations for the showpiece event were hurt with the last-minute cancellation of their home series against New Zealand due to security concerns.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, while announcing 12-man squad for the high-voltage contest, reaffirmed his resolve that his side will end its five-match winless streak against the arch-foes in the World T20s.

The men in green look a solid combination in both the batting and bowling departments.

Prolific pair Babar and Muhammad Rizwan will start the innings while Fakhar Zaman will bat at no.3.

The middle-order comprises of veteran campaigners like Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. Asif Ali and Hyder Ali will be in contention for the no.6 spot.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali and Haris Rauf will form a three-pronged pace attack. The spin duties will be performed by Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.

India, on the other hand, looks a mighty outfit in all departments.

Their batting line-up feature the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the pace department and is likely to be accompanied by Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Ravichandaran Ashwin and Jadeja are expected to be the two spinners in the line-up.

Pakistan (Probable)

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman 4 Mohammad Hafeez/Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

India (Probable)

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah