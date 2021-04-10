Pakistan and South Africa will be looking for a winning start when they meet in the first of four T20 international in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The visitors will be heading into the series on the back of a 2-1 series victory in the three-match ODI series.

The hosts will be led by Heinrich Klaasen after regular skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the series after sustaining a hamstring strain.

It was a blow for a side already depleted by the absence of some of their first-choice players who left the series to participate the Indian Premier League.

Their middle-order, however, will be boosted by the inclusion of power-hitter Van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne will be in line to earn his maiden T20I cap.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and Daryn Dupavillon will be in contention for a slot in the opening contest.

For hosts, Fakhar Zaman will be an automatic pick after the flamboyant left-hander struck 193, followed by 101 in the last two games of the ODI series. This means, Sharjeel Khan, who had last played for the national side in 2017, will have to sit out.

The visitors have also called in veteran batsman Muhammad Hafeez to bolster their middle-order.

Pakistan had secured a 2-1 win in the T20 series when South Africa visited Pakistan in February this year.

The second T20 will be played at the same venue on Monday.

Possible XIs:

South Africa:

Aiden Markram, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Pite van Biljon, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Daryn Dupavillon.

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali