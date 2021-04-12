Pakistan will be looking to make it 2-0 while South Africa 1-1 when the two sides meet in the second of four T20 internationals at Johannesburg’s Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

The visitors secured a last-over win the series-opener on Saturday to preserve their domination over the hosts, who lost the preceding ODI series 2-1.

Opener Mohammad Rizwan struck an unbeaten 50-ball 74 while Faheem Ashraf made their 30 off 14 balls to help the visitors chase down 189 on the penultimate ball of the innings.

Watch Pak vs SA Live on PTV Sports, Geo Super

South Africa’s 188-6 was built largely around the half-centuries of skipper Heinrich Klaasen and Janneman Malan.

The visitors are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination for Monday contest. However, Fakhar Zaman is expected to open alongside Rizwan, which means skipper Babar Azam will bat at no.3.

South Africa, meanwhile, could hand T20 debut to middle-order batsman Kyle Verreynne, with Rassie van der Dussen likely to make the way.

George Linde, who was wicketless in the first game, could be replaced with Wiaan Mulder.

The second game will be played in Centurion on April 14 and April 16.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf,

South Africa:

Heinrich Klaasen (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Pite van Biljon, Kyle Verreynne/Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde/ Wiaan Mulder, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams,