Both Pakistan and South Africa will be looking for a series-clinching win when they lock horns in the third and final ODI in Centurion on Wednesday.

Having secured a last-ball win in the series-opener, the visitors suffered a 17-run loss in the second game despite Fakhar Zaman’s record-breaking 193.

South Africa will be without of the services their big guns in the series-decider, including Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada and – who, along with Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi, have departed to India to feature in Indian Premier League.

Their absence has paved the way for Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj to come in.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be forced to make at least one change in their line-up after spinner Shadab Khan was ruled out of the tour due to a toe injury he sustained during the second game. He will be replaced by Usman Qadir.

The visitors can also bring in Hassan Ali at the expense of Mohammad Hasnain after his abysmal performance in the first two games.

Asif Ali, who scored 19 and 2 in two games, could also be left out and replaced with Haider Ali.

The ODI series will be followed by four T20 internationals.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali/Haider Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain/Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf

South Africa Aiden Markram, Lutho Sipamla, Temba Bavuma (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks/Keshav Maharaj