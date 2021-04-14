Pakistan will be hoping to bounce back to reclaim their lead in the series when they meet South Africa in the third T20 International in Centurion on Wednesday.

The visitors, who had secured a thrilling last-over win in the series-opener, slumped to six-wicket loss win the second game to leave the series hanging in balance.

They are expected to make one change in their line-up.

Fakhar Zaman, who was replaced by Sharjeel Khan in the second game after suffering from a leg injury, has reportedly recovered and set to feature in today’s contest. This means Sharjeel, who looked lackluster on his first appearance for the national side in four years, will have to sit out.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be looking to register their first T20I series victory since defeating Sri Lanka at home in March 2019.

They are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination.

This will be the 20th T20I between the two sides, with South Africa leading the head-to-head record 10-9.

The fourth and last T20 will be played at the same venue on Friday.

Pakistan:

Sharjeel Khan/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir

South Africa:

Heinrich Klaasen (capt & wk), Janneman Malan, Wihan Lubbe, Pite van Biljon, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram