Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bat in the second T20 International against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The visitors have made two changes to the combination that secured a last-over win in the series-opener on Saturday, bringing in Sharjeel Khan at the expense of Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf for Mohammad Hasnain.

Zaman, who struck two successive centuries in the preceding ODI series, has been suffering from a leg allergy.

This will be Sharjeel’s first appearance in four years after he served his ban for his involvement in Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixing scandal.

He will open the innings alongside Mohammad Rizwan, who struck a brisk 74 not out off 50 balls in the first game to help Pakistan chase 189.

The hosts will head into the contest with an unchanged XI.

The third and fourth T20s between the two sides is scheduled for Wednesday and Friday.

Pakistan:

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (capt), Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir

South Africa:

Janneman Malan, Pite van Biljon, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (capt & wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Aiden Markram, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams