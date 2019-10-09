Sri Lanka will be looking to make it 3-0 while Pakistan 2-1 when they two sides meet in the third and final T20 international at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Having lost the preceding three-match ODI series in Karachi, the islanders bounced back barely to register 64-run and 35-run wins in the first two shortest format games to claim an unassailable lead in the series.

Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming

Bhanuska Rajapaksa struck a brisk 48-ball 77 while Shehan Jayasuriya scored 34 off 28 balls as the visitors posted 182-6 after deciding to bat in the second game.

The hosts crumbled in purist of a daunting chase yet again and were bundled out for 147 in 19 overs. Imad Wasim played a fighting knock of 47 off 29. He combined with Asif Ali (29 off 27) for a 69-run stand to resurrect the hosts after they were reduced 52-5 in eight overs. Wasim’s departure in the 16th over, however, shattered their hopes.

It was world no.1 Pakistan’s first-ever series defeat to Sri Lanka in T20Is. They have now lost five of their six shortest-format games played this year.

Pakistan are expected to bring back Iftikhar Ahmed for the final game, which means Umar Akmal, who was dismissed for a duck in both games after being recalled to the national side for the first time in three years.

Ahmed Shehzad, who also managed only 17 runs in the first two T20Is on his return to the squad after 16 months, is also likely to be dropped and could be replaced by Haris Sohail.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be eying their first ever 3-0 win in a bilateral T20Is series. It will be a major morale booster for a side that had lost four series in a row prior to this.

Keeping that in mind, it is highly unlikely that they will tinker their winning combination.

Squads

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka:

Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shehan Jayasuriya, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep