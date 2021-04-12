Having secured a nail-biting win, Pakistan will be aiming to double their lead when they meet South Africa in the second T20I at The Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

Opener Mohammad Rizwan proved his worth with an unbeaten 50-ball 74 as the visitors chased down 189 in the last over on Saturday.

Earlier, riding on the half-centuries of Aiden Markram and skipper Heinrich Klaasen, the hosts managed 188-6 after they opted to bat first.

Watch Pak vs SA Live on PTV Sports, Geo Super

The victory was continuation of Pakistan’s domination over hosts in a tour that they began with a 2-1 win in the ODI series. They have no reason to tinker with their winning XI for the second game.

The hosts, meanwhile, are expected to make a couple of changes in their lineup.

Kyle Verreynne could make his maiden T20I appearance, which means Rassie van der Dussen is likely to sit out.

Wiaan Mulder could come in to replace George Linde, who returned the figures of 0-31 in the series-opener.

The third T20 will be played in Centurion on Wednesday while the fourth at the same venue on Friday.

Possible XIs:

South Africa:

Heinrich Klaasen (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne/Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, Pite van Biljon, George Linde/ Wiaan Mulder, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk)