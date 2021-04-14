Both South Africa and Pakistan will be looking to make it 2-1 when they lock horns in the third T20I in Centurion on Wednesday.

The hosts, who had suffered a heartbreaking last-over loss in the opening game, bounced back to secure a six-wicket win in the second match on Monday to level the series.

Aiden Markram struck his second successive half-century while skipper Heinrich Klaasen hit an unbeaten 36 off 21 balls as the Proteas chased down a modest target of 141 with six overs to spare.

Earlier, skipper Babar Azam struck run-a-ball 50 while Mohammad Hafeez made 32 off 13 balls in his comeback game as Pakistan posted 140-9 after they won the toss and elected to bat.

The hosts are likely to keep their winning XI intact for today’s contest.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are likely to bring back opener Fakhar Zaman, who missed out the last game due to a leg injury and was replaced by Sharjeel Khan.

Sharjeel, playing his first game in four years, looked lackluster and made 8 off 12.

The visitors are unlikely to tinker with their line-up otherwise.

The two sides will meet again at the same venue on Friday for the fourth T20.

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

South Africa:

Heinrich Klaasen (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Pite van Biljon, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Wihan Lubbe, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams