Sri Lanka will be register their first-ever 3-0 win in a bilateral T20 international series when they lock horns with Pakistan in the third and final shortest format game at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Following a 2-0 loss in the preceding one-day international series in Karachi, the visitors made a remarkable comeback to beat the world no.1 Pakistan comprehensively in the first two T20Is.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss, the islanders rode on Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s quick-fire 48-ball 77 and knocks from Shehad Jayasuriya (34 off 28) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (27* off 15) to post a daunting total of 182-6.

Pakistan, in reply, witnessed yet another top-order collapse and were reduced to 52-5 in six overs before Imad Wasim (47 off 29) and Asif Ali combined for a 69-run to resurrect them, however, their hopes were ended with former’s departure in the 16th over.

Paceman Nuwan Pradeep was the pick of Sri Lankan bowlers, bagging four wickets for 25 runs. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga returned the figures of 3-38 in his four overs.

Pakistan are expected to made two changes in their line-up for the final game as they look to avoid their first-ever 3-0 whitewash in a bilateral T20I series. Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal, who was dismissed for a golden duck in both of the first two games upon his return to the national squad after three years, is likely to be dropped and replaced with Iftikhar Ahmed.

All-rounder Haris Sohail is in line to replace Ahmed Shehzad, who also failed to justify his selection in the national team after sixteen months and managed only 17 runs in the previous two games.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are unlikely to make any change in their winning combination.

Possible XIs

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir,

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shehan Jayasuriya, Minod Bhanuka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep