Pak vs Zim 1st T20 Live Cricket Match Score & PTV Sports Streaming

A dominant Pakistan will be looking to keep the winning momentum going when they begin their three-match series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Wednesday.

The men in green will head into the contest on the heels of their ODI and T20I series victories over South Africa.

The hosts are expected to make several changes in their line-up that beat South Africa in the fourth and last T20I in Centurion to complete a 3-1 win.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam will continue to open the innings for Pakistan while Fakhar Zaman will retain his no.3 position. However, in middle-order they could bring in Danish Aziz at the expense of Asif Ali, who looked lackluster against the Proteas.

Watch Pak vs Zim Live on PTV Sports

Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to be rested and replaced with Mohammad Wasim Junior or Arshad Iqbal.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be hoping to bounce back from their 0-3 T20 series loss at the hands of Afghanistan in UAE in February this year.

Seam Williams will continue to lead the African side in the absence of their regular limited-overs captain Chamu Chibhabha, who is still recovering from the injury that kept him on the sidelines in the Afghanistan series.

They are also without the services of Sikandar Raza after the all-rounder was ruled out of the rest of the series due to an arm injury.

They have included three uncapped players in their squad for the series –fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga, paceman Tadiwanashe Marumani and spinner Tapiwa Mufudza.

This will be the 15th T20I contest between the two sides, with Pakistan emerging victorious on all the previous occasions.

The second and third T20Is will be played the same venue on April 23 and 25.

Probable Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haider Ali,

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams (Captain), Regis Chakabva (wk), Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza/Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Burl