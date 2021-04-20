Pak vs Zim 1st T20: Live Cricket Score, Match Preview & PTV Sports Streaming

Pakistan will be looking to keep their winning momentum going when they meet Zimbabwe in the first of three T20Is at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday.

The visitors, who beat South Africa 3-1 in the recently concluded four-match T20I series after registering a 2-1 win in the three-match ODI series, will head into the contest as strong favorites.

With World Cup 2021 just around the corner, the series provides Pakistan an opportunity to fine tone their preparations for the series and discover the right combinations.

Skipper Babar Azam, who struck his maiden T20 ton in the third T20 against South Africa, will aim to continue his fine form against Zimbabwe. He will also hope the likes Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, to come up all guns blazing against the underdogs.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be hoping to stun the visitors to claim lead in the series.

The hosts will be without the services of regular white-ball captain Chamu Chibhabha, who hasn’t recovered from a thigh injury he sustained in February this year. In his absence, the hosts will be led by Sean Williams.

Their squad features three uncapped players – off-spinner Tapiwa Mufudza, batsman Tadiwanashe Marumani and pacer Tanaka Chivanga.

Zimbabwe visited Pakistan in November last year, when the hosts secured 2-1 win the ODI series and a whitewash in the three-match T20I series.

The next two T20Is will be played on April 23 and 25 respectively at the same venue.

Teams (From)

Zimbabwe

Sean Williams (Captain), Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Qadir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain,