Having secured a narrow win in the opening game, Pakistan will be looking to seal the series when they take on Zimbabwe in the second one-day international at Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts, playing their first ODI in 13 months, registered a 26-run win in the series-opener on Friday to go 1-0 up in three-match series.

Riding on the half-centuries of Haris Sohail (71) and Imam ul Haq (58), Pakistan posted a total 281-8 after they opted to bat first.

Watch Pak vs Zim Live Streaming on PTV Sports

In reply, Brendon Taylor hit a fighting 112 while Wesley Madhevere and Craig Ervine scored 51 and 44 respectively to put the visitors on track in chase but a lower-order collapse saw them being bundled out for 255.

Shaheen Shah Afridi returned the figures of 5-49 to claim his second five-wicket in the ODIs. Wahab Riaz claimed four wickets.

After an unconvincing batting show in the first game, the hosts are expected to make a couple of changes in their line-up for the weekend clash.

Fakhar Zaman could come in to replace Abid Ali, who made 21 on Friday.

Flamboyant middle-order hitter Khushdil Shah is also in line to make his maiden ODI appearance, with Faheem Ashraf being likeliest to make the way.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan, who missed out the Friday’s contest due to injury, is also likely to make a comeback.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be hoping to bounce back to make it 1-1 a narrowly missing out a famous win.

They could bring in Tinashe Kamunhukamwe at the expense of Brain Chari, who was dismissed early in visitors’ innings.

One of Elton Chigumbura or Ryan Burl may also find his way into their playing XI.

Possible XIs:

Pakistan

Babar Azam (capt), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz

Zimbabwe Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Elton Chigumbura, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wk) Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava