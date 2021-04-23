Pak vs Zim 2nd T20 Live Cricket Match Scorecard & PTV Sports Streaming

Pakistan will be looking for a series-clinching while Zimbabwe a series-leveling win when the two sides meet in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

The visitors secured an unconvincing 11-run win the in opening game on Wednesday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Opener Mohammad Rizwan struck a fighting 61-ball 82 amid tumbling wickets as Pakistan managed 149-7 after being asked to bat first.

In reply, Craig Ervine made 34 off balls to put Zimbabwe well on track in chase before a middle-order collapse stalled their progress. A late surge from Luke Jongwe (30 off 23 balls), however, helped them finish at 138-7.

After Wednesday’s win, Pakistan enjoys a crystal clear head-to-head record of 15-0 against Zimbabwe in T20s.

The hosts suffered a setback on the eve of the Friday game when the Ervine was ruled of the sport for an indefinite period after picking a calf muscle strain. Though Tarisai Musakanda called as his replacement, Brendan Taylor will most probably come in for him into the contest.

The visitors, meanwhile, are expected to bring in Sharjeel Kahn at the expense of Danish Aziz, who failed to impress on his debut on Wednesday.

The two sides will meet again on Sunday for the third and final T20I at the same venue.

Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe

Sean Williams (Captain), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Pakistan

Babar Azam (Captain), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk)