Pak vs Zim Live T20 Score: Watch 1st Match Streaming on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Pakistan will be hoping to continue their domination over Zimbabwe when the two sides lock horns in the first of three T20Is in Harare on Wednesday.

The visitors, heading into the contest on the back of 3-1 T20I series victory over South Africa last week, will begin the series as favorites.

A 3-0 whitewash of the minnows will help Pakistan bolster their fourth position in the ICC T20 Ranking. The series also provides them an opportunity to fine tone their preparations for ICC World T20, scheduled in India in November-December.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be aiming to put up an improved show after suffering a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Afghanistan in UAE in March.

Watch Pak vs Zim Live on PTV Sports

The hosts suffered a blow ahead of the opening game as all-rounder Shikandar Raza was ruled out of the series with an upper arm injury.

Sean Williams will be leading the hosts in the absence of regular skipper Chamu Chibhabha, who is yet to fully recover from the thigh injury that forced him to miss the Afghanistan series.

Zimbabwe have named three uncapped players in their lineup – paceman Tanaka Chivanga, batsman Tadiwanashe Marumani, and spinner Tapiwa Mufudza.

Pakistan are unlikely to make any change in their XI that beat South Africa in the fourth and final T20 last week for the series-opener.

Probable Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Fakhar Zaman Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali,

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams (Captain), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Wellington Masakadza/Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano