Pak vs Zim Live Telecast Channels List in Pakistan, India & Cricket Score Updates

Setting the sights on a series-clinching win, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the third and final T20I at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Bouncing back from a narrow 11-run loss in the series-opener, the hosts produced a phenomenal bowling display to defend a modest total of 118 and end their 15-game losing streak against Pakistan on Wednesday.

A win in the weekend clash will help the African minnows their first-ever victory in a biliteral series.

Pakistan will be hoping to put up an improved show in the batting department to secure the series.

Pakistani viewers can watch the match live on PTV Sports

Indian viewers can watch the match live on FanCode app and website

The visitors are expected to make a few changes in their lineup.

Sharjeel Khan is likely to come in place of Asif Ali, who could be dropped after a string of below-par performances. Paceman Muhammad Hasnain could be brought back at the expense of Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination.

The T20 series will be followed by two Tests, first of which will be played from April 29-May 3 at the same venue.

Possible XIs:

Pakistan (probable):

Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe (probable):

Brendan Taylor (capt & wk), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tarisai Musakanda, Luke Jongwe, Regis Chakabva,