Pak vs Zim Today Live Match Facebook, YouTube, PTV Sports Streaming

Pakistan have decided to bat first in the series-deciding third T20 international against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The tourists, who slumped to a 19-run loss on Friday after narrowly beating the hosts by 11 runs in opening game, have made three changes.

Batsman Sharjeel Khan has returned with Fakhar Zaman making the way.

Sarfraz Ahmed and Hassan Ali have also made their way back, replacing Asif Ali and Arshad Iqbal respectively.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have made one change in their XI that helped them end their nine T20I losing streak and register their first T20 win over Pakistan in the format in 16 games.

Sean Williams, who was rested for Friday’s game, has made a comeback to replace Tinashe Kamunhukamwe.

A win in today’s game will the African side record their maiden win in a full biliteral T20I series.

The first of two Tests between the two sides will start from April 29 at the same venue.

Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe

Brendan Taylor (capt&wk), Wesley Madhevere Tarisai Musakanda, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Rizhard Ngarava, Sean Williams, Regis CHakabva, Luke Jongwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl,

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali,