Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, the fifth season of the country’s topflight T20 league, is scheduled to take place in Pakistan between February 20 to March 22.

This is the first time that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will stage the entire tournament on its own soil. It had to hold the previous four seasons, mainly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to the security concerns of foreign players.

Six teams will play a total of 34 games in the tournament at four venues, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

Each side will play ten matches in a double round-robin format and earn two points for every win and 1 point for an abandoned game. The top four teams on the points table will proceed to the play-offs stage while the two at bottom will be eliminated from the competition.

The event will begin with a star-studded opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 20. Later, two-time champions Islamabad United and reigning champions Quetta Gladiators will lock horns to formally kick-off the competition.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the final of the event on March 22.

PSL 5 Schedule & Fixtures