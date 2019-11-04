Following the abandonment of the first T20I due to rain, both Pakistan and Australia will be looking to go 1-0 up when they lock horns in the second of three games at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday.

Chasing a revised target of 119 runs in the 15-series-opener in Sydney, the hosts rode on Aaron Finch’s 37* off 16 to reach 41-0 in 3.1 overs before the match were called off.

Newly-appointed skipper Babar Azam, who is currently the world no.1 batsman, continued his fine form with an unbeaten 38-ball 59 balls while Mohammad Rizwan scored a patient 31 off 33 balls to drive Pakistan to 107-5 in 15 overs before rain interfered for the second time in the game to end their innings.

The result thwarted Australia’s push to secure a 3-0 whitewash to replace Pakistan as world no.1 T20I side. This means the men in green, who have managed only one win in their eight shortest-format games this year, will retain their top position in the standing even if they lose this series.

There are a couple of changes expected in Pakistan’s line-up for the for the Tuesday clash. Opener Fakhar Zaman, who was dismissed for naught in the first game, is likely to be dropped and replaced with Imam-ul-Haq.

Giant pacer Mohammad Irfan, who conceded 31 runs in two overs while playing his first international game in more than three years on Sunday, is also likely to be left out. In this case, Mohammad Hasnain and uncapped Mohammad Musa will be in contention to claim the vacant slot.

Australia, on the other hand, are unlikely to tinker with their first game’s XI.

The final T20I will be played in Perth on November 8. The two sides will start their two-Test series in Brisbane on November 21.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Amir, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain/Mohammad Musa, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim

Australia:

Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar