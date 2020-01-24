Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has opted to bat after winning the toss in the first T20 international at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan have handed debuts to opening batsman Ahsan Ali and all-rounder Haris Rauf, who bagged 16 wickets in seven games of the ongoing Big Bash League season.

Watch Pak vs Ban 1st T20 Live on PTV Sports

Result: Pakistan won by five wickets

The hosts are facing an uphill task of whitewash Bangladesh to retain their status of world no.1 T20I side after they manage a solitary win in their ten shortest format matches in 2019. It was a stark contrast to 2018 when they had won 17 of their 18 games to move to the top of the ranking.

For Bangladesh, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will be playing his first international game in nearly seven months.

Pacer Rubel Hossian, who was recalled to the squad for the first time since July last year, has been left out. Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain are two pace options in their XI.

The head-to-head record in T20Is between the two sides reads 8-2 in favor of Pakistan. However, Bangladesh have emerged victorious in two of their last three bilateral contests, both in 2016.

The remaining two games will be played on Saturday and Monday respectively.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh:

Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam

Pakistan:

Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam (Captain), Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed