Pakistan will be looking to make it 3-1 while South Africa 2-2 when the two sides lock horns in the fourth and final T20I in Centurion on Friday.

The visitors reclaimed their lead in the series after securing a thumping nine-wicket win in the third game on Wednesday.

Skipper Babar Azam struck a whirlwind 122 off 59 balls to register his maiden T20 ton while Mohammad Rizwan struck an unbeaten a brisk 73 off 47 deliveries as Pakistan chased down a 204-run target with 12 balls to spare.

Earlier, riding on the half-centuries of Aiden Markram and Janneman Malan, the hosts managed 203-5 after they were asked to bat first.

The hosts are expected to make one change in their XI with Lutho Sipamla, being in line to replace Beuran Hendricks, who was both expensive and wicketless in the last game.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are likely to head into the contest with an unchanged XI.

The visitors had secured a thrilling last-over four-wicket win in the series opener before the Proteas bounced back to level the series with a six-wicket win.

The head-to-head T20I record between the two sides reads 10-10 after 20 games.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

South Africa

Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Pite van Biljon, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Beuran Hendricks/Lutho Sipamla