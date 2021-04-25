Pakistan vs Zimbabwe (Pak vs Zim) Live Match Streaming Today

Both Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be looking to secure the series when they meet in the 3rd and final T20 international in Harare on Sunday.

Having secured a hard-fought 11-run win in the opening game, the visitors produced an abysmal batting show in the Friday’s second T20I, having been bundled out for 99 in a modest chase of 119.

The loss ended their 15-match winning streak over the African minnows in T20Is.

With too much at stake, the visitors are expected to make a couple of changes in their XI for the weekend clash. Sharjeel Khan is in line to strengthen the batting line, with Asif Ali being the likeliest to make the way after a string of unconvincing displays.

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain could come in for Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be hoping to display yet another stunning performance to record their first biliteral series T20 victory. They are expected to head into the contest with an unchanged XI.

After the T20s, the two sides will play a two-Test series, starting from April 29.

Possible XIs:

Zimbabwe:

Brendan Taylor (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Richard Ngarava, Tarisai Musakanda, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani,

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Danish Aziz