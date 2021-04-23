Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Score Live 2nd T20 Cricket Match & PTV Sports Streaming

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has elected to bowl first after winning the toss in the second T20 international at Harare Sports Club.

The visitors, who registered a 11-run win in the opening game, have made two changes in their lineup. Asif Ali has come in for Hyder Ali, who managed only 34 runs in his last four T20 innings.

Watch Pak vs Zim Live on PTV Sports

Arshad Iqbal is making his first T20 appearance for Pakistan, with Mohammad Nawaz making the way.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are being led by Brendan Taylor in the absence of Sean Williams, who has been rested. Taylor had missed the series opener due to an infection.

The third T20 will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Pakistan XI:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt.), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe XI:

Brendan Taylor (capt.) Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza,