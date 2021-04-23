Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Score Live 2nd T20 Match & PTV Sports Streaming

Following their unconvincing win in the series-opener, Pakistan will be looking to put up an improved show to secure the series when they lock horns with Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare on Friday.

The visitors, heading into the contest on the heels of a 3-1 win over South Africa, managed to secure a modest 11-run win the in the opening game on Wednesday.

Having been asked to bat, Pakistan lost regular wickets, however, Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 61-ball 82 helped them manage 149-7.

Watch Pak vs Zim Live on PTV Sports

In reply, Craig Ervine struck 23-ball 34 while Luke Jongwe made 30 off 23 balls as the hosts finished at 138-7.

Pakistan are expected to make one change in their line-up for the second game, with Sharjeel Kahn being in line to replace Danish Aziz, who managed to score 12 off 11 balls on his T20 debut.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, suffered a blow ahead of the Friday contest as Ervine was ruled out of the series due to a calf muscle strain. He will be replaced by Brendan Taylor, though the hosts have called Tarisai Musakanda as his replacement.

The third and final T20I is scheduled at the same venue on Sunday.

Pakistan (Possible):

Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Usman Qadir Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe (Possible): Sean Williams (capt), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Richard Ngarava, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe