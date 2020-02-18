Lahore – A citizen on Monday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against hugely popular drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa.

The petitioner, identified as Muhammad Zeeshan, has claimed that the ISPR-sponsored show negatively portrays country’s politicians and media personnel that could tarnish the image of Pakistan internationally.

He has pleaded the court to half the future episodes of the drama from airing.

He stated that the Hum TV’s prime-time drama serial showed the characters of a politician, media personnel, bureaucrat, and army official, representing the four pillars of the state, but the role judiciary wasn’t shown and was instead portrayed by the army.

The court, setting aside registrar office’s objection over the petition, directed to admit the case for hearing.

Directed by Safie Hussain, Ehd-e-Wafa features Ahd Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akbar, and Wahaj Ali in lead roles. The drama serial is written by Mustafa Afridi, who had also penned popular dramas Sang-e-Mar Mar and Aangan.