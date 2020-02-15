Pakistan People Party’s Member of Sindh Assembly Shahnaz Ansari was shot dead in Naushero Feroze on Saturday.

According to police, she had gone to village Ali Murad Khokhar in Darya Khan Marri area of attend her brother-in-law’s chehlum where anonymous gunmen opened fire on her as soon as the event ended and fled the scene.

The lawmaker received three bullet wounds and was shifted to People’s Medical Hospital, Nawabshah, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police rushed to the crime scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation for the arrest of assailants.

Speaking to reporters, SSP Naushero Feroze Dr. Mohammad Farooq Awan said her murder appears to be a result of a property dispute.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a statement, condemned the lawmaker’s murder and called for the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also condemned the attack and sought a report on the incident from the police authorities.

The slain lawmaker was elected a member of the Sindh Assembly on a reserved seat in 2018’s general elections.