Premier League Transfer News: Leeds United Set to Announce their First Summer Signing

Leeds United have reportedly secured a £24m deal with Red Bull Salzburg for Brenden Aaronson in their first summer signing.

The 21-year-old USA international is rumoured to be in England for his medical and the five-year deal, the third biggest in the club’s history, is expected to be announced on Thursday.

Leeds tried to bring the midfielder to Elland Road in January this year but were turned away.

Aaronson has won eighteen international caps and scored five goals, helping the country to seal a World Cup 2022 berth in Qatar. He seems to be an automatic pick in the American squad that will take on England in their first group stage game.

This season, he helped Salzburg win the league title and make their way into the last 16 in the Champions League.

His signing will mark the arrival of White’s first permanent midfielder in four years.

Leeds managed to retain their Premier League status with the 2-1 win over Brentford on Sunday.