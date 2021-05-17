Prize Bond 1500 Draw Result 2021 – Full List of Winners 17 May

The balloting 1500 PKR and 100 PKR prize bonds will be held on Monday.

The draw number 86 of Rs 1500 prize bond will take place in Karachi. The 1st lucky winner will win an amount of 3 million pkr. The 2nd prize of one million each will be won jointly by three winners. 1696 participates will win the third prize and last prize of 18, 500 PKR each.

Meanwhile, Multan will host the balloting for the prize bond worth 100 PKR. the 1st lucky winner will secure a prize money of 0.7 million PKR. The second prize of 1, 00, 000 will be won jointly by three prize bond winners. The 3rd and final prize of 1000/- PKR each will go to 1696 prize bond winners.

Pakistan Tribune will obtain and publish a full list of winners of both draws here the National Savings Pakistan officially announces the results.